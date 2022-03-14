Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORAN shares. Argus cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Orange by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Orange by 27.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 85,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 106,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Orange Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
