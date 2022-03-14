Zel Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00380996 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00074061 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00096730 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003576 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003995 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.