Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 240,600 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the February 13th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Shares of FFXDF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.82. 22,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,833. Fairfax India has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Fairfax India Company Profile (Get Rating)
