Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 240,600 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the February 13th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of FFXDF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.82. 22,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,833. Fairfax India has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

