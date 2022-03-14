Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the February 13th total of 247,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

FNLPF traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.68. 19,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,585. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

