ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 6.13%.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

