Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

PWCDF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.62. 39,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,994. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.