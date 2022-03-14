Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

PWCDF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.62. 39,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,994. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.