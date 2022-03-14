Insider Buying: Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Insider Buys 8,694,500 Shares of Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Rating) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 8,694,500 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,564,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,027,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,231,411.53.

ERD traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.42. 43,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,468. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$0.50.

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia.

