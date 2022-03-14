Insider Buying: Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Insider Buys 8,694,500 Shares of Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Rating) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 8,694,500 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,564,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,027,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,231,411.53.
ERD traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.42. 43,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,468. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$0.50.
