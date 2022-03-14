Brokerages Set Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) PT at $3.30

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Telefónica Deutschland from €3.40 ($3.70) to €3.30 ($3.59) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS TELDF remained flat at $$2.69 during trading on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

