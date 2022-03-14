Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Barings BDC by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 883.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100,054 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,123. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

