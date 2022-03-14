Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,123. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.62.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.31%.
Barings BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.
