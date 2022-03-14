Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) PT Raised to CHF 170.80 at Berenberg Bank

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from CHF 161.50 to CHF 170.80 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bâloise in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLHEF remained flat at $$158.25 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.11 and a 200-day moving average of $157.26. Bâloise has a 1-year low of $149.55 and a 1-year high of $168.00.

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

