Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Raised to GBX 208 at Morgan Stanley

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 208 ($2.73) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
DROOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($3.89) to GBX 244 ($3.20) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF remained flat at $$1.43 during midday trading on Monday. Deliveroo has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $6.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deliveroo (DROOF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.