Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

MCHI stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 691,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,442. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $85.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

