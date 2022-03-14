Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Price Target Cut to €5.80

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.60 ($7.17) to €5.80 ($6.30) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.52) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

OTCMKTS:BKRIY remained flat at $$6.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

