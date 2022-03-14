Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 17,909 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,444.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,340.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,084,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,450 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 251.0% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 798,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,546,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,645,000 after acquiring an additional 632,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,371,000.

Shares of IXC traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.31. 46,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,635. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $36.79.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

