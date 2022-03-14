Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 31,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 87,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$10.77 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

