Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 31,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 87,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$10.77 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.54.
About Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY)
