ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Down 10%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $142.82 and last traded at $143.50. Approximately 17,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,015,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.53.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth $218,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

