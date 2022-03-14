Short Interest in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Drops By 51.9%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the February 13th total of 298,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:HHR remained flat at $$15.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.
About HeadHunter Group (Get Rating)
HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.
