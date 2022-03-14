Short Interest in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Drops By 51.9%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the February 13th total of 298,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:HHR remained flat at $$15.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

HHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group (Get Rating)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

