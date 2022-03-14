Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Up 6.7%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.78 and last traded at $63.55. 9,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 352,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLKB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 21.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.