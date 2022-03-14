Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $82.46

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.46 and last traded at $82.46, with a volume of 13552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ambarella from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

Get Ambarella alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average of $160.28. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -112.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total transaction of $565,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew W. Verhalen bought 11,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,911 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $84,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,713,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11,075.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after acquiring an additional 306,894 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.