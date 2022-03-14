IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at TD Securities

IBI Group (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.69.

IBG stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,618. The firm has a market cap of C$439.92 million and a PE ratio of 21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. IBI Group has a 12 month low of C$9.64 and a 12 month high of C$14.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.71.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

