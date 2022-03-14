Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$31.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.94.

Shares of TSE D.UN traded down C$0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching C$28.46. The company had a trading volume of 153,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,194. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$20.81 and a twelve month high of C$29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 8.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15.

In other news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,678,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,730,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$345,237,654.24.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

