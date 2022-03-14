Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Friday.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

TSE NEO traded down C$1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of C$594.99 million and a PE ratio of 12.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.66. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$13.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.85.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.