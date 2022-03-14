Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.82% from the company’s current price.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.95.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

TSE:VET traded down C$2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$25.77. 2,169,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,106. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$7.06 and a one year high of C$30.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.