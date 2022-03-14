1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.53

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 85870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,184,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 438.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 250,030 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

