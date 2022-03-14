Holo (HOT) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Holo has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $668.76 million and $34.23 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00104181 BTC.

About Holo

Holo is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,260,844,872 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.