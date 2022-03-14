Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Position Cut by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 4.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $29,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $462.25. 27,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.43. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $335.20 and a 1-year high of $478.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

