United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 3.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.86. The company had a trading volume of 80,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $158.54 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

