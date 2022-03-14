First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Down 57.1% in February

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 272,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF remained flat at $$14.34 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

