Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the February 13th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ISDX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,908. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,224,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,739,000 after acquiring an additional 65,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 131,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter.

