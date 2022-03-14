Zacks Investment Research Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Sell

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Recently, the company reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. However, the metrics improved on a year-over-year basis. Store growth, robust digitalization and comps growth bode well. Global comparable store sales increased 13% year over year driven by increase in comparable transactions and average ticket growth. For fiscal 2022, the company anticipates global comparable sales to reach high-single digits. Starbucks expects to open nearly 2,000 net new stores worldwide in fiscal 2022. However, dismal China performance continues to hurt the company. During the fiscal first quarter, comps in China declined 14% year over year against a 5% growth reported in the prior-year quarter.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

SBUX traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.49. 725,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,808,415. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.46. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

