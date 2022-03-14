Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys 1,039 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,256,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $293.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

