Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $21.61 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,607 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,935 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.11. 209,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,958,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.