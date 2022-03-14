Professional Advisory Services Inc. Buys 21,295 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 20,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.47. 699,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,678,971. The company has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

