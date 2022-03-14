Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys 2,959 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,806,164. The company has a market capitalization of $255.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,978 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,898 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

