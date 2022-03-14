Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 190 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,327. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

