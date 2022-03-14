Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives £127.98 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £127.98 ($167.69).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a £115 ($150.68) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £151 ($197.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £150.50 ($197.20) to £135.90 ($178.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded up GBX 286.23 ($3.75) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching £122.81 ($160.92). The company had a trading volume of 167,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,273. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of £107.85 ($141.31) and a one year high of £172.25 ($225.69). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £128.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of £147.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £9.06 billion and a PE ratio of 39.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 97.50 ($1.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

