Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives GBX 661.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 661.25 ($8.66).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMV. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.70) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.42) to GBX 800 ($10.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.30) to GBX 740 ($9.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Rightmove stock traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 630.40 ($8.26). The company had a trading volume of 2,171,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,664. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 552.20 ($7.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.61). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 665.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 705.57. The company has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

