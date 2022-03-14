SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 153,177 shares.The stock last traded at $18.27 and had previously closed at $17.82.

Several brokerages have commented on SLRC. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $769.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 116.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

