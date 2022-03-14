iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.57

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.57 and last traded at $46.61, with a volume of 1201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGOV)
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.