iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.57

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.57 and last traded at $46.61, with a volume of 1201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGOV)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

