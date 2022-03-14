Stem (NYSE:STEM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.68

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 57329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

STEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%.

In other Stem news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,121 shares of company stock worth $1,094,750 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

