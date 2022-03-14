First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 150.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 76,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UCON traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,415. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

