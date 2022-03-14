Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.13

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.13 and last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.09). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,934,000 after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

