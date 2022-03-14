Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $445.16. 56,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,942. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.49 and a 200-day moving average of $363.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

