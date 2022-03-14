Summit X LLC Acquires 51 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,667,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $320.55. The company had a trading volume of 75,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,311. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $266.76 and a one year high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $334.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

