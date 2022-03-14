Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $958,000 Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

ARKF traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 120,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,910. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06.

