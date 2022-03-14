ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARKW stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.51. The stock had a trading volume of 233,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,031. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $162.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.29.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.