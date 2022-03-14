Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.82

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.82 and last traded at $69.80, with a volume of 285467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.87.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

