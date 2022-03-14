Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Down 9.4%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $138.23 and last traded at $138.58. Approximately 3,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 699,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.81.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 60.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.52%.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth $2,856,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 258,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 203,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.