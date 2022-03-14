-$0.45 EPS Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.50). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Provention Bio by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 25,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,596. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $401.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

