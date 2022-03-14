Brokerages Set Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Target Price at $24.50

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDP. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Capital One Financial lowered Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 148,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.